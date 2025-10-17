"Stuffed My Face With Kulfi": Rishi Sunak To NDTV On Love For "Mithai"

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed that "mithai" is the most important thing to him while referring to his visit to Delhi's Bengali Market during his speech at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

During a discussion with a panel of NDTV CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Senior Managing Editor Vishnu Som, and Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi, Sunak spoke about his Diwali shopping, saying that his first visit was to Khan Market on Friday morning.

"For me, Diwali shopping is mithai first," he said, adding that he told his mother-in-law, Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty, that they should get some sweets.

"So then we went to the Bengali Sweet Market, and then I stuffed my face with kulfi," he said. Bengali Sweet Market is known for its wide variety of Indian sweets.

Sunak not only had sweets on the spot but also got some packed to take home. "I also have jalebi and barfi to take back home," he said.

While speaking at the summit earlier, Sunak addressed his relationship with his mother-in-law and his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

"The thing that I took from him (Father-in-law) was that I should try to be respected. What I learned from my mother-in-law she is extraordinarily compassionate. That's something I see in Akshata. The way my mother-in-law can interact with people from every walk of life is something that's extraordinary, and I want to learn that from her," he said.