Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge As RBI's 26th Governor

Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He took charge as Governor for the next three years with effect from December 11, 2024, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

Former revenue secretary mR Malhotra replaces Shaktikanta Das, who demitted office on Tuesday after a six years stint.

