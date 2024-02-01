Pic: Special Moment Between President, Finance Minister Ahead Of Budget

President Droupadi Murmu serves sweets to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

President Droupadi Murmu today greeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and served her sweets before the Finance Minister entered parliament to present the Interim Budget 2024.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan uploaded visuals on X showing President Murmu serving a spoon of sweets to Ms Sitharaman, and wishing her the best.

"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. President Murmu extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the post on X.

Ms Sitharaman will present her sixth straight budget, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. During his tenure as Finance Minister, Desai presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.