NDTV Reports 14% Revenue Growth In Q2 Over Q1, Strengthens Content Line-Up

NDTV reported a 14 per cent growth in revenue in the second quarter of FY26 over Q1 FY26, and a 10 per cent increase compared to Q2 FY25, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The strong performance reflects the company's focus on both content innovation and business consolidation, NDTV said.

The quarter was marked by several strategic milestones. NDTV strengthened its on-air

programming with the launch of new primetime shows and the addition of renowned anchors - Padmaja Joshi, Syed Suhail, and Shubhankar Mishra - improving its editorial depth and audience engagement.

On the business front, NDTV took decisive steps to drive efficiency and scale. The company successfully completed a rights issue to bolster growth and undertook a structural consolidation by merging four entities into one, simplifying operations and enabling a sharper focus on core business priorities.

The period also saw NDTV strengthen its presence as the leading media network for global conversations with the NDTV World Summit, held in Delhi on October 17 and 18. The event marked an extraordinary moment in global dialogue, bringing together some of the most influential voices of our time including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, alongside many other global leaders, and changemakers.

NDTV also held its first mega concert under the Good Times banner with Sonu Nigam in Srinagar as a part of a significant cultural initiative to broaden the network's entertainment and experiential footprint. As the valley's first major concert since the Pahalgam terror attack, the event was historic and came to represent celebration, hope and unity for the people of Kashmir.

The concert attracted a sizeable, exuberant audience and demonstrated NDTV's commitment to bringing meaningful experiences to audiences across the country, the company said.

While the quarter's revenue performance remained robust, benefiting from the festive lead-up, the bottomline was impacted by significant investments made to support NDTV's ongoing transformation and growth initiatives. With a clear focus on content excellence, digital integration, and business strength, NDTV is well-positioned to sustain momentum through the festive quarter and beyond.

