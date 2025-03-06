Industrialist's "Elon Musk Can't Be Successful In India" View Sparks Debate

Ahead of Tesla's keenly awaited entry in India, chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal has claimed the company promoted by Elon Musk won't be successful in the country. Mr Jindal said this while taking part in a panel discussion on evolving entrepreneurial landscape in India at EY India Awards 2024 on Wednesday, March 5. His comments sparked a debate on social media about the success of the American EV maker in India.

"He (Elon Musk) can't be successful in this country because we Indians are here, he can't produce what Mahindra and Tata can do," said Mr Jindal. "He can do under Trump's shadow, he can do in the US... he is super smart, there is no question about it. He has done amazing, there is no doubt about that. But it's not an easy job to be successful in India," the businessman said while responding to a question on reports about Tesla's entry into India.

Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, who was also part of the panel, added that Indian entrepreneurs are "unstoppable".

Mr Jindal's comment soon started a debate on social media where users agreed with his assessment.

"Elon Musk may appeal to India's super-rich, but he can't cater to the masses," commented one user. "Where is the lie? Tell me one infrastructure where Indian companies are not leading?" commented another.

Some users, however, cited examples of other global companies that have succeeded in India.

"They said same thing about Apple. Now everyone can see the success. Nobody should underestimate anybody. I think Tesla can do wonders in India," said one user. "Why did a Tata and Birla not make a Tesla in India then," said another user.

Buzz around Tesla

As per a report in news agency PTI, Tesla has rented a 4,000-sq ft space in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district to house its maiden showroom in the country. The report further said that the company will be paying a rent of over Rs 35 lakh per month for the space which comes with some parking lots as well.

A rental agreement was registered between Univco and one of Tesla's arms having its offices in Pune on February 27.

Tesla is expected to eventually manufacture or assemble in India.

About EY Awards

Ernst & Young organises these awards every year, honouring businessmen from the country. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognises the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

On Wednesday, March 5, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath was given the entrepreneurial award for the year 2024.