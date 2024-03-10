India Seals 15-Year Deal Worth $100 Billion With European Trade Group

The trade group will invest $100 billion over 15 years.

India and a trade group of four European nations signed an economic agreement on Sunday aimed at increasing trade and investment, capping nearly 16 years of negotiations, said Union Trade Minister Piyush Goyal.

The deal is a binding agreement for the European Free Trade Association - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein - to invest $100 billion over 15 years in the fast-growing market of 1.4 billion people, Mr Goyal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)