How To Check Your Income Tax Refund Status Online Using PAN Card

If you are waiting for your refund, the status can be checked online using your PAN card.

With the July 31 deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) fast approaching, the Income Tax Department is reminding taxpayers to submit their returns on time to avoid penalties and ensure a smooth refund process. As the department reports an impressive five crore ITRs already filed for FY 2023-24, it is clear that many taxpayers are taking steps to meet their obligations.

Now, if you are waiting for your refund, here's how you can check the status online using just your PAN card.

On Income Tax E-Filing Portal

Visit the official income tax e-filing portal

Log in with your password, PAN, and captcha code

Click on 'My Account' and select 'Refund/Demand Status'

View your refund status, assessment year, current status, reasons for refund failure (if any), and mode of payment

Through the NSDL website

Visit the NSDL TIN website

Log in with your PAN details.

Select the assessment year for which you want to check the refund status.

Enter the captcha code and click submit.

A message will appear on your screen indicating the status of your ITR refund.

Click 'Proceed' to view your refund status

Why your Income Tax refunds may be delayed

If you haven't received your refund within the expected timeframe, check for these common reasons: