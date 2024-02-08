From Unchanged Key Rate To GDP Growth: RBI Governor's 10 Big Announcements

New Delhi:
The RBI has kept its key lending rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive meeting.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today provided a comprehensive overview of the domestic and global economic landscape, highlighting key aspects of India's financial health and outlining the central bank's policies and priorities.
Here are the key announcements made by Governor Das:
Post a comment
Domestic economic activity remains strong; real GDP growth is seen at 7% in FY25
CPI inflation is moderating with intermittent spikes; must remain vigilant
Globally, markets are front-running central banks in anticipation of policy pivots
Central banks remain apprehensive, and await more durable signs of lower inflation
Liquidity to be actively managed by RBI
Multi-pronged policies have worked to maintain financial stability
Systemic, sectoral, and institutional signs of stress are being monitored, acted on
Good governance, robust risk management, sound compliance culture, protection of consumer interest are hallmarks of RBI's approach. Regulated entities must accord the highest priority to these aspects
The external sector of the economy remains resilient, CAD to be eminently management
The exchange rate of the Indian rupee has remained stable