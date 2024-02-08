From Unchanged Key Rate To GDP Growth: RBI Governor's 10 Big Announcements

The RBI has kept its key lending rate unchanged for the sixth consecutive meeting, in alignment with expectations.

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today provided a comprehensive overview of the domestic and global economic landscape, highlighting key aspects of India's financial health and outlining the central bank's policies and priorities.

Here are the key announcements made by Governor Das:

  1. Domestic economic activity remains strong; real GDP growth is seen at 7% in FY25

  2. CPI inflation is moderating with intermittent spikes; must remain vigilant

  3. Globally, markets are front-running central banks in anticipation of policy pivots 

  4. Central banks remain apprehensive, and await more durable signs of lower inflation

  5. Liquidity to be actively managed by RBI

  6. Multi-pronged policies have worked to maintain financial stability

  7. Systemic, sectoral, and institutional signs of stress are being monitored, acted on

  8. Good governance, robust risk management, sound compliance culture, protection of consumer interest are hallmarks of RBI's approach. Regulated entities must accord the highest priority to these aspects 

  9. The external sector of the economy remains resilient, CAD to be eminently management

  10. The exchange rate of the Indian rupee has remained stable



