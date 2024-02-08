From Unchanged Key Rate To GDP Growth: RBI Governor's 10 Big Announcements

Domestic economic activity remains strong; real GDP growth is seen at 7% in FY25

CPI inflation is moderating with intermittent spikes; must remain vigilant

Globally, markets are front-running central banks in anticipation of policy pivots

Central banks remain apprehensive, and await more durable signs of lower inflation

Liquidity to be actively managed by RBI

Multi-pronged policies have worked to maintain financial stability

Systemic, sectoral, and institutional signs of stress are being monitored, acted on

Good governance, robust risk management, sound compliance culture, protection of consumer interest are hallmarks of RBI's approach. Regulated entities must accord the highest priority to these aspects

The external sector of the economy remains resilient, CAD to be eminently management