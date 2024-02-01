Comprehensive GDP To Include Governance, Development: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said India is focussing on a balanced and comprehensive growth in all fronts.

The country is working hard on a more comprehensive gross domestic product (GDP), which will include aspects of governance, development, and performance, Ms Sitharaman said in her Interim Budget 2024 speech.

"The next five years will be years of unprecedented development. The trinity of demography, democracy, and diversity has potential to fulfil all aspirations," she said.

Ms Sitharaman presented her sixth straight budget, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. During his tenure as Finance Minister, Desai presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.