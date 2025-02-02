Advertisement

"Gives Me Gratification": Nirmala Sitharaman Tells NDTV Her Favourite Scheme

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government aims to utilise the existing network of 1.5 lakh rural post offices to enhance connectivity and service delivery.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking exclusively with NDTV,  expressed strong personal satisfaction with a key initiative in the Union Budget 2025: transforming India Post into a major logistics player.

In her first interview after presenting the budget, Ms Sitharaman was asked by NDTV's Editor-in-Chief about the scheme, to which she responded, "I'm happy that you asked this question. I get a sense of gratification from this scheme. In India, in every town or village, the only central government person who is directly connected with families is the postman. From good news to bad news, everything comes through the postman."

Ms Sitharaman said the government aims to utilise the existing network of 1.5 lakh rural post offices to enhance connectivity and service delivery. She said that post offices are already functioning as payments banks, but their vast reach remains underutilised.

"Even today, they carry letters and couriers. In every village, there is a post office that also runs as a payments bank. So when there is such a vast network of post offices, are we using it to its full potential? That's why we announced the scheme," she said.

The 2025 Budget - which saw big-ticket announcements on revised income tax slabs and an increase to the rebate ceiling, from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh - was a response to the 'voice of the people', Ms Sitharaman said. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Budget 2025, Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com