"Band Aid For Bullet Wounds": Rahul Gandhi On Union Budget 2025

Congress's Rahul Gandhi today called the Union Budget 2025 a "band aid for bullet wounds" and said the government was suffering from a "bankruptcy of ideas".

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "Amid global uncertainty, solving our economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. But this government is bankrupt of ideas".

Mr Gandhi's party has taken a swipe at the government over its budget announcements, and the schemes awarded to Bihar. The other pillar of the NDA, Andhra Pradesh, was "cruelly ignored", the party said.

With elections due in Bihar later this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has earmarked a chunk of schemes for Bihar, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial support for western Kosi canal and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth budget had schemes for MSME sector, women, farmers, the education sector and a big relief for the middle class in the form of income tax rebates which turned out to the biggest talking pint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the budget as "people's budget", and said it would boost investment and pave the way for 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"In this budget, income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum has been made tax-free. For all income groups, taxes have been reduced. It will hugely benefit our middle class. It will be an opportunity for the people who have recently joined the workforce..." PM Modi said.