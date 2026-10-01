Adani Ports' Colombo West International Terminal Doubles Capacity With $750 Million Investment

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya on Thursday inaugurated the $750 million expansion of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's (APSEZ) Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT).

With its capacity doubled from 1.6 million to 3.2 million TEUs, the phase 2 expansion will further CWIT's ambition to handle nearly 25 per cent of the Port of Colombo's 13 million TEU target by 2028.

"Doubling CWIT's capacity to 3.2 million TEUs with a USD 750 million investment is a direct statement of confidence from APSEZ and from the global shipping lines. Phase II is a landmark for APSEZ's international portfolio and sharpens our position across the Indian Ocean's key trade corridors," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

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"With expanded capacity, full automation and deep-water infrastructure, CWIT is built to be Colombo's premier transshipment gateway and contribute to EXIM cargo in Sri Lanka," Gupta added.

Building on its earlier record as the fastest terminal to handle 1 million TEUs within its inaugural year in 2024, CWIT has achieved yet another historic milestone in the Port of Colombo's history by handling 2 million TEUs within its first 18 months of operation.

"The success of Colombo West International Terminal demonstrates what Sri Lanka can achieve when bold vision, trusted partnerships and modern infrastructure come together. Reaching 2 million TEUs in record time and commencing Phase II today is not just a milestone for the Port of Colombo, but a milestone for our nation's economic future," said Amarasuriya.

As Sri Lanka strengthens its position at the crossroads of global trade, investments such as CWIT are creating jobs, attracting international commerce, enhancing competitiveness, and "reinforcing our ambition to become the leading maritime and logistics hub of the Indian Ocean," the Sri Lankan Prime Minister said.

With additional capacity, CWIT would be able to simultaneously berth three ultra-large container vessels, strengthening Colombo's position as a critical transshipment hub on the East-West trade route.

CWIT is Sri Lanka's first fully automated deep-water container terminal. It is built to serve the world's largest container vessels through fully electrified operations and zero tailpipe emissions.

"This is an important milestone for CWIT and for the Port of Colombo. Reaching 2 million TEUs in just 18 months is a strong reflection of what this partnership has been able to achieve," said Krishan Balendra, Chairperson, John Keells Group.

"With the expansion of the terminal, we see an even greater opportunity to strengthen Colombo's position as a key transshipment hub and support Sri Lanka's growth as an important centre for trade in the region. We are pleased to be part of this journey alongside APSEZ and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority," he noted.

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