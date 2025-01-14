Adani Group Stocks Surge, Adani Power Jumps By 19%, Adani Green Gains 14%

Shares of all 11 listed Adani Group firms rallied in early trade on Tuesday, with Adani Power surging 19 per cent and Adani Green Energy gaining about 14 per cent.

While Adani Power rose to Rs 535 per share, as trading volume surged 11 times its 30-day average, Adani Green Energy increased to Rs 119 per share.

Adani Energy Solutions also surged 14.38 per cent and Adani Total Gas jumped 13 per cent and NDTV rallied 12.50 per cent on the BSE.

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s stock rose nearly 9% to Rs 2,422 per share. The stock was the best performer among its peers on the benchmark Nifty 50.

Adani Ports climbed 6 per cent, Ambuja Cements went up by 4.79 per cent, ACC (4.50 per cent), Sanghi Industries (4.22 per cent) and Adani Wilmar (3 per cent).

All Adani Group stocks ended lower on Monday's trade in line with a weak trend in equities.

Sensex, Nifty Rebound

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after four days of sharp decline.

While the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 505.6 points to 76,835.61 in intra-day trade, the NSE Nifty climbed 179 points to 23,264.95.

The rupee also rebounded from its lowest-ever level and appreciated 21 paise to 86.49 against the US dollar in early trade.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)