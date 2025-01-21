Adani Energy Wins Rs 25,000 Crore Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC Order

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has bagged the Bhadla (Rajasthan)-Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC (high voltage direct current) order, which is worth a whopping 25,000 crore. The company said this is the largest ever order bagged by them.

This takes the order book to Rs 54,761 crore and the transmission network to 25,778 ckm, the company said in a press release.

"AESL won the project under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV got formally transferred to AESL on January 20, 2025," it added.

Under the project, a 6,000-MW HVDC (high voltage direct current) system will be established between Bhadla and Fatehpur (2,400 ckm) along with 7,500 MVA transmission capacity, the company said.

Adani Energy, the country's largest private power distribution firm, said the project will help evacuate 6 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan to the demand centers in North India. They said they will deliver the project in 4.5 years.

Adani Energy CEO Kandarp Patel said the company is playing a role in India's decarbonization journey by evacuating renewable energy from inhospitable regions and connecting them to the national grid.

The company will use the latest technology to deliver the project on time and ensure minimal environmental impact, he added.

Adani Energy said they are the only private company to own an HVDC asset, a preferred mode for long-distance power transmission. This is their third HVDC project after delivering the Mundra-Mahendragarh Project and the Aarey-Kudus Project, which is under implementation.

