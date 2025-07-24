Adani Energy Solutions Records Q1 Profit At Rs 539 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 538.94 crore for June quarter FY26 mainly due to higher revenues from transmission business.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 1,190.66 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 7,025.49 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,489.97 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from transmission business increased to Rs 2,188.19 crore from Rs 1,746.18 crore.

However, revenue from distribution business dipped slightly to Rs 3,359.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,372.94 crore a year ago.

"We anticipate a significant increase in AESL's capex rollout and new bid activity from Q2, as the monsoon subsides," said CEO Kandarp Patel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)