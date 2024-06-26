Adani Airports To Chart Next Decade With $21 Billion Infusion

Across sectors, the Adani Group will invest Rs 1.3 lakh crore in fiscal 2025

Adani Airports will chart the next decade with Rs 1.75 lakh crore infusion. The investment will be managed by Adani Airports Holdings, which runs seven airports across the country.

Adani Airports is also building the Navi Mumbai airport, which is expected to be completed by early 2025.

Across sectors, the Adani Group will invest Rs 1.3 lakh crore in fiscal 2025, and will double down on $100 billion investment guidance over the next seven to 10 years. This will focus on ports, energy, airports, commodities, cement and media.

The investments will be 70 per cent via internal cash generation and the rest via debt. This year will be more about asset completion.

Adani Green will invest Rs 2 lakh crore by 2030 to reach 50 GW renewables capacity. The Adani group is building the world's largest renewables park in Gujarat's Khavda.

"Considering the ballpark number of Rs 5 crore per megawatt, the investment could be in the range of Rs 2 lakh crore by 2030," Adani Green Energy Ltd Executive Director Sagar Adani told reporters on Tuesday.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday cited record earnings, robust cash positions and the lowest debt ratios to state that his ports-to-energy conglomerate was stronger than ever and its best is yet to come.

With India marching towards becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2032 and infrastructure expected to grow at 20-25 per cent to reach $2.5 trillion, Adani Group being an infrastructure company "at the very core", is "well positioned to capitalise on the upcoming opportunities", he said at the annual shareholders meeting of the flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd.