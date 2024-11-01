Blog: Diwali, Halloween And The Humble Pumpkin

Pumpkin halwa and pumpkin pie! On October 31, while India celebrated Diwali, the world marked the day (or rather night) as Halloween. Pumpkins were in special demand. The humble pumpkin has myriad uses, from being sought after during Halloween to being 'sacrificed' and 'smashed' (in front of doors and vehicles) during Durga Puja/Ayudh Puja. Many sweet delicacies are made from pumpkin during Diwali.

In fact, pumpkin has been chosen as India's national vegetable due to its wide cultivation throughout the country and its ability to thrive in diverse soil conditions. Its ease of cultivation, versatility in culinary use, and nutritional benefits all contributed to this recognition.

Halloween has popularised the pumpkin in the West, whereas in India, during Diwali, the festival of lights, people enjoy the taste of this humble vegetable by preparing delectable pumpkin halwa. The bright orange colour of the gourd reflects the festive spirit and adds a visual delight to the celebrations.

Pumpkins are not only valued for their culinary uses but also hold a special place in festivals and celebrations around the world.

The pumpkin is considered a 'humble' vegetable because it is versatile, healthy, and highly affordable.

Indian Context

Pumpkins have a long history, dating back to ancient cultures and their beliefs about harvest, fertility, and protection against evil spirits.

"It's fascinating how one humble pumpkin can mean so many things: creativity and fun during Halloween, and protection and tradition during Ayudh Puja. The pumpkin's journey from a festive decoration to a spiritual symbol shows how cultures worldwide find meaning in everyday things in their own unique ways," says Chef Anshu Bhatnagar, a freelance kitchen consultant based in Goa.

In India, pumpkins have been used instead of animal sacrifices for centuries.

They feature prominently in Indian festivals and rituals, adding to their cultural significance. During festivals like Diwali and Navratri, pumpkins are used as offerings in prayers and adornments in decorations, symbolising abundance and prosperity.

Every year in South India, as a tradition during Dussehra, pumpkins are smashed outside homes, commercial establishments, and in front of vehicles to ward off the evil eye.

The ones kept outside homes to ward off evil often have crude faces painted on them, particularly during housewarmings.

Pumpkin has rich nutritional content, consisting of a range of essential vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting compounds that contribute to its undeniable dietary importance.

In the North, the subtle sweetness of pumpkin is enjoyed as 'kaddu ki sabji', while in the South, it is an ingredient in sambar.

Beyond Diwali, pumpkins find their way into various regional celebrations. In Kerala, the festival of Onam features the preparation of 'erissery', a coconut-based pumpkin stew. This dish, bursting with flavours, is an essential component of the grand Onam Sadya (feast) and underscores the cultural significance of the pumpkin in commemorating the state's agricultural heritage.

Pumpkin seeds are considered a superfood.

Popular Dishes

Some Indian dishes made with pumpkin include bhandare wala kaddu (North India), kumror torkari (West Bengal), khatta meetha kaddu (Punjab), pumpkin palya (Tamil Nadu), pumpkin erissery (Kerala), and lal bhoplyachi bhaji (Goa and Maharashtra).

Chef Ashish Bhasin, founder and director of CB Hospitality, highlights other specialities of pumpkin. "For Makar Sankranti, pumpkins are made into dishes like pumpkin curry and sweet raita. In South India, white pumpkins are cooked into dishes like kottu, a stew that helps lower blood pressure and provides essential vitamins."

"In Bengali cuisine, sweet pumpkin stew (kumror chokka), cooked with potatoes, Bengal gram, and coconut, is often served with luchi (Bengali-style puri) at weddings. In the North, khatta meetha kaddu (sweet and sour pumpkin with tamarind and jaggery) is a favourite dish served with puri for festive meals," says Bhasin.

Western dishes include pumpkin soup, pumpkin lasagne, pumpkin fritters, mashed pumpkin, meatballs, pancakes, and pumpkin pie.

Part of Halloween

In the West, pumpkins hold a special place in Halloween festivities.

For hundreds of years, the Halloween tradition has involved carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns to scare away evil spirits, originating from Irish farms. Since then, it has become a vegetable synonymous with the festival, which is mostly celebrated in America.

The lore associated with pumpkins has evolved over centuries and continues to hold significance even today. They are still linked with autumnal traditions like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

During these festivities, pumpkins are prominently displayed as decorations or used in traditional dishes like pumpkin pie.

The aroma of roasted pumpkin seeds-a must-have Halloween snack-is hard to resist. And the ultimate dessert is the pumpkin pie!

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author