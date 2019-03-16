That moment, when I looked down into my phone to read the text that had just popped up, is still frozen in my head - "All Chch schools are on lockdown, do not come to school" instructed the automatically generated message from a short code.

I choked back instant tears of panic. Too late, I thought, I was already headed onto the grounds. No way am I leaving my girl here. Simultaneous beeps and dings from phones going off around me only seemed to hasten our collective steps toward the school doors.

A staff member standing at the door to the reception motioned us to get inside, locking the door behind us.

Tributes lined Christchurch's botanical gardens to lend emotional support to the families of the victims of the shooting (AFP)

Thinking back now, it must have only been mere moments before I got to know that the alert was because of a shooting - here? In school?!

My heart and breath froze. Wiping away tears I seemed to have lost control over, I quickly took in the other faces around me and the atmosphere inside.

One of urgency, quite clearly, but it wasn't happening or happened in our school, thankfully!

Thankfully??! A surge of panic again when I asked someone where then was the shooting, and what the hell's going on?

All this even before I took a few more steps inside the office to join other parents already there, most in similar states of confusion and some in a teary panic like me. Someone mentioned the words "mosque", "shooter", and "6 dead" which was the situation at that point.

"Not here, man, not Christchurch," I was thinking, words I've since heard leaving many other lips.

My mind felt like a crumpled map I was trying to smoothen out, trying to iron out the creases to pin a location of the mosque, then draw a line from it to where we are. I felt like my heart and my brain were already operating at tangents at this point - not very helpful when you're trying to do the "grown up" thing of keeping calm and thinking clearly.

I looked at the receptionist and the principal for information as well as to get a context for my own emotions. They had a clear role in this situation, and they were carrying it out so well.

49 people died after a gunman opened fire on a mosque in New Zealand

I took my puffy face over to sit with a couple of mums I recognised, we huddled needily on the small sofa. Between learning more from phones buzzing with news alerts, snippets of conversations, and us sharing our alarmed thoughts, the initial panic turned into a sense of urgency for our immediate predicament, and anxiety over the larger situation unfolding out there.

Our children were in lockdown in their respective classrooms. The kids were oblivious to the news, thankfully. The staff had spared small children the gruesome news coming in, presenting the reason for their departure from class as routine.

Many parents including myself were to express our appreciation to the staff at a later point, for making that decision.

Over the next nearly three hours, the principal calmly kept us updated of police alerts to the school, but not on the situation. The staff tried to keep people calm and discourage anyone from loudly sharing news to avoid an outbreak of panic in that confined room.

Two mosques were targeted in the Christchurch shooting

There were phone calls being desperately made to loved ones in other parts of the city, to verify their safety. My own phone was nearly out of juice too. Calls and texts coming in from the rest of the world as they woke up to this news, especially for some of us non-Kiwis, fuelled our own anxiety upon realising that this situation was revealing itself to be bigger than we imagined.

Finally the lockdown lifted and we got to take our children home, while keeping our emotions under control for their sake, and starting to make sense of the news coming in from our TV sets at home.

The never-ending afternoon left us drained, anxious, exhausted. There is still so much more that we still need to process emotionally, psychologically, reasonably - as individuals, as parents, as a community.

Most people that day realised how very lucky they were to be the ones able to mark themselves "safe' on Facebook.

How are we going to mark Christchurch "safe" from now on?

(Radhika Naidu is a former NDTV reporter who stays in Christchurch, New Zealand)

