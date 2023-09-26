Blog: Letter To My Daughter In Canada

Hey Ira!

So, how is Canada treating its latest student of Psychology? You've been gone just six weeks, but I miss you. Kya karoon, Dads worry about daughters. I hope 'Kanneda', as us Punjabis say, is treating you well. But that's a slightly loaded question at the moment, right?

I'm writing because after our video call last night, I could see that the recent stuff that's happened between India and Canada over the Harjeet Nijjar killing, which should actually not affect students like you at all, is making you and your classmates a bit anxious.

As you know, in June 2023, this Indian-born Canadian Sikh, Harjeet Singh Nijjar, was shot dead at a gurudwara near Vancouver. Nijjar was an outspoken Khalistan (demands for a separate 'Sikh nation' to be carved out in India, look it up) supporter. So India considered him a separatist, and also a terrorist because he allegedly master-minded several killings in India, heading his own terror group -the Khalistan Tiger Force.

Over the years, Canada has allowed Khalistan supporters, many now Canadian citizens, to speak their mind, citing freedom of speech. They've ignored India's claims that some of them have been responsible for extremist violence in Punjab. Also, many Sikhs in Canadian politics back the Khalistan sentiment to get Sikh votes. One of them is Jagmeet 'Jimmy' Dhaliwal, who heads the New Democratic Party (NDP). Since Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party does not have a majority in Canada's parliament, it depends on NDP's support to stay in power. Political experts in Canada and India say this has put pressure on Trudeau to look away from the radical activities of Canada's Khalistani separatists.

You now have some context, so let's return to what's happened - Justin Trudeau publicly accusing India of a role in killing Nijjar. It's big, because we are friendly countries. Also, India has never been accused of something like this - killing a citizen of a friendly country, on that country's soil. It's become a full on diplomatic spat. We've expelled each other's diplomats, India has suspended visas for Canadians, and told Indian citizens (yes, you) in Canada to be cautious. Top BJP leaders in India have accused Canada of "supporting terrorists" on its soil for years. On this issue, even opposition parties in India are criticizing Canada and Trudeau.

Yes, it's messed up. But you know what - YOU are the key to solving this whole problem. Ira Khanna can set this right!

Why do I say so? Because you, my dear, are the future of Canada and India's relationship. You and 3.2 lakh other Indian students who are studying in Canada right now. For anyone who believes that the United States is the preferred destination for Indian students, they are wrong. It's Canada. The US has 2.2 lakh students, a big number, but way behind Canada.

And I'll tell you what, while higher fees is one factor against the US, the other factor is - safety. With news breaking every few days of deadly shootings on US school and college campuses, and also malls and other public places, families are not sure their children will be safe there. But Canada is considered safe. There is also the feeling that racism is higher in America. Just days ago, we all saw the news about the Seattle cop who joked about the death of 23 year-old student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was hit and killed by a Seattle Police vehicle in January. His bodycam audio showed him laughing and saying that Jaahnavi 'had limited value', revealing a fairly sick racist attitude. On racism, and on sectarian harmony too, the perception is that Canada is safer, more tolerant, more respectful.

So, what's the message for Monsieur Trudeau? Simple - hold on to this advantage and keep Canada safe and welcoming. It's also good business sense. Data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shows that in 2022 Canada had 8.1 lakh foreign students, and that in 2022 alone, they issued study permits to a record 5.5 lakh foreign students, from 184 countries. That is not just a lot of trust, it's also millions of dollars in tuition fees. Literally, thousands of Canadian jobs are created, thousands of Canadian businesses thrive thanks to foreign students. And 'job creation' is one of the surest ways to win an election in Canada. So, Trudeau needs to say this every night before going to sleep - 'I need to make Canada a safer place for Ira Khanna, or else...'

Unfortunately, and I am being truly objective here, I think Canada has cut the pro-Khalistan extremists more slack than their law permits. Some months ago, pro-Khalistanis had a procession which included a float that celebrated India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. I would not call that 'freedom of expression'. That's hate. Some pro-Khalistan activists have issued death threats to Indian diplomats, there have been incidents of Hindu temples being vandalized, and more recently a radical named Gurpatwant Pannu issued threats to Canadian Hindus that they should leave Canada. Surely much of this is against Canadian law, but we have not seen the police take much action.

Gangsters based in Canada, apart from committing crimes in Canada, have also claimed responsibility for killings in India. A gangster named Goldy Brar has accepted in telephonic interviews to Indian media that he was behind the killing of rapper Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab in May 2022. It should worry Trudeau that today some of the most notorious crime cartels in Canada are of Punjabi and Sikh origin. Tomorrow, (and it may already be happening) these gangs could link up with the Khalistani separatists, and provide them money and arms. This has happened in India, with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim collaborating with Islamic terror groups to commit deadly attacks in India. It's something that could lead to a lot of violence within Canada itself.

So yes, Trudeau ji has a lot to think about. Seriously.

Ira, you may go on to build a career and a life in Canada, and I would really be happy if that happened. Even today, despite the aberration created by this spat with India, the fact remains that Canada is indeed one of the most liveable countries in the world. Folks earn well, the government machinery is not corrupt, it's responsive and accountable. Citizens are cared for. The cities are clean, pollution levels are low, people are polite, and it's a spectacularly beautiful country, so what's not to love?

I just hope that those who control Canada today don't just think of political survival today. I hope, for your sake, that they also have a vision of Canada's future.

Lots of Love,

Papa

(Rohit Khanna is a journalist, commentator and video storyteller. He has been Managing Editor at The Quint, Executive Producer of Investigations & Special Projects at CNN-IBN, and is a 2-time Ramnath Goenka award winner)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.