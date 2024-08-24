While having a bout of the stomach flu, I sat last weekend in my bed waiting for my piping hot khichdi for lunch. As I took my first bite, I realised what an absolutely brilliant dish it is. Rice and legumes cooked together to make a healthy, satiating meal that your gut loves. There's a reason every Indian doctor prescribes it with your dose of antibiotics when your stomach is upset.

I've realised that Indian food, at its heart, and contrary to popular perception, is extremely healthy and delicious. It's not all oil and spices, as today's most popular Indian fare would like you to believe. So while I nursed my bad stomach, I decided to do some research and call up a few friends from around India asking them about their favourite comfort foods that are also considered extremely healthy in their regions.

Thalipeeth From Maharashtra

A savoury multigrain flatbread made of sorghum (jowar), wheat, pearl millet (bajra) and rice, along with roasted legumes (bengal gram and split black lentils). To this are added fresh onions and coriander, along with cumin seeds. A deliciously healthy low-fat bread that's also great for gut health.

Shakkariya No Shiro From Gujarat

A sweet potato halwa made during navratris or any auspicious day of fasting, ‘shakkariya no shiro' is perhaps one of the healthiest halwas you'll find. Due to the natural sweetness of sweet potato, the added sugar is negligible when compared to any other halwa.

Amita Khar From Assam

‘Khar' is an ancient ingredient from Assam mentioned in ancient texts like Yogini Tantra, and is hailed for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It is made differently across Assam. While some use the ashes of papaya tree bark or stems, others use the ash of banana peels. Typically though, the dish requires banana peels that are sun-dried and then burnt to ashes. After that, water is filtered through these ashes overnight, and the astringent, alkaline dark brown liquid is then cooked with raw papaya and pulses, along with a protein of choice — if one wishes.

Bhaang Ki Chutney From Uttarakhand

Made from hemp seeds, this chutney made with green chillies, coriander and a splash of lemon is a power punch of health. Hemp seeds are known for their nutritional value as they have over nine types of amino acids that aid in the release of happy hormones in the body. Eaten in every household and added to other dishes, this main staple of Uttarakhand is a delicious and healthy relish.

Olan From Kerala

Made of ash gourd, this mild sweet curry is simmered to perfection with cowpeas, coconut milk, ginger and curry leaves.

Nadir Yakhin From Kashmir

Made with lotus stems in a yoghourt-based curry, this quintessential Kashmiri dish is the star of vegetarian food. It is a sour curry that is good for the gut and light on the stomach, with just fennel powder, dried mint and cumin used for flavouring.

Singhare Ki Kachri From Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

Craving a tangy street-style snack that does not have anything “deep fried”? Singhare ki Kachri is made from pressure-cooked and mashed water chestnuts flavoured with cumin powder, black salt, red chilli powder and lemon. It is super tasty and packed with healthy nutrients.

Bhutte Ka Kees From Madhya Pradesh

A simple yet scrumptious dish of corn slowly simmered in skimmed milk along with spices, mustard seeds and green chillies.

Rugra From Jharkhand

Rugra is an edible mushroom indigenous to Jharkhand. Rich in protein and essential micronutrients, Rugra is found growing under ‘Sal' trees during early monsoons. Cooked with minimal spices, this dish is one of the most sought-after among locals, especially since the growth of rugra has been impacted by climate change.

Shukhto From West Bengal

Although Sukhto needs no introduction, this palette cleanser is used by Bengalis to commence any feast. It's a stew made with an assortment of vegetables. In fact, a renowned Bengali melody mentions this dish, whose lyrics go: “the Rani lacks culinary expertise; she mistakenly adds chilli to Shuktoni/Shukto”, suggesting how chillies are a big no-no in this dish.

Chakhwi From Tripura

Chakhwi is a traditional tribal dish made by slowly braising pork or chicken with bamboo shoots, jackfruit, drumstick leaf, fresh lemon leaves and green papaya. There's a burst of flavour in every bite.

Ole Chutney From Bihar

Made from yams in Bihar households, this chutney is slowly disappearing from public memory. Why? Because yams are hard to handle, and often cause itching. Nevertheless, this mustard-flavoured chutney made just with mustard oil, mustard seeds, limes, green chillies, red chilli powder and turmeric powder, is packed with antioxidants and is good for the gut.

India is a treasure trove of hidden gems when it comes to food. We just need to dig a little deeper into our heritage.

