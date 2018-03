The police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly beating her husband to death following a family dispute in Cuttack district.Police said the body of Gajendra Sahu (42) was found at his house at Ramchandi village under Banki sub-division. The body was found lying in a pool of blood with the hands and legs tied with ropes.The couple used to quarrel a lot, the police said adding that some other person could also be involved in the killing of Sahu.