The accused has fled the village after the incident (Representational)

A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her son in Odisha's Jajpur district over some family dispute today, police said.The elderly woman had an altercation with her daughter-in-law who assaulted her and then her son hit her with a sharp weapon. Her neighbours at Daragha village under Bari police station limits took her her to hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, police said.The accused fled the village after the incident.