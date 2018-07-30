Rain, Thundershower Likely In Odisha, No Flood Alert Issued: Met Office

Government has said there is no possibility of a flood like situation in the state. (Representational)

Odisha government today said there is no possibility of a flood like situation in the state even as the IMD today forecast rain and thunder shower in the state in next three days, officials said.

"There is no flood situation in the state as even as it has been raining in different places. Water level in all the rivers are below danger level," an official at the special relief commissioner's (SRC) office said.

The authorities of Hirakud Dam have closed all the sluice gates of the reservoir. The water level in Hirakud dam is 610.60 feet at 9 am today against the reservoir capacity of 630 feet water, they said.

Meanwhile, sources in the SRC office said rainfall has occurred at many places with heavy rainfall at one or two places in the state during last 24 hours.

In its latest bulletin, IMD said rain and thunder shower is likely to occur at many places in the districts of Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and at a few places in other districts of Odisha today.

It said tomorrow rain and thunder shower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and at a few places in the state.

The IMD in its weather forecast of August 1, said rain and thunder shower is likely at a few places in the state.

The IMD said the average rainfall of the state recorded during last 24 hours is 11.6 mm. Six districts have received average rainfall of above 20 mm.

The districts which received good rainfall were Deogarh (24.8 mm), Boudh & Kendrapara (24.1 mm), Rayagada (22.8 mm), Khordha (22.7 mm) and Jharsuguda (20.1 mm).

Average rainfall in remaining 24 districts remained below 20 mm during past 24 hours, it said.

The average rainfall for the month of July (up to 30th) comes to a surplus of 28.5 per cent of the long term average rainfall.

Similarly, the cumulative average rainfall of the state from June 1 till July 30 this year is a surplus of 7.0 per cent over the long term average rainfall.

Of the 30 districts of the state, 10 districts have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent whereas 16 more districts have received normal rainfall (+19 % to -19%) during the period from June 1 to July 30.

Average rainfall of Angul, Balangir, Nuapada and Sundergarh districts is deficit by -20.9 per cent, -22.5 per cent, -26.9 per cent and -27.4 per cent respectively.