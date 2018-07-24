Odisha Woman Jumps Into River, Rescued By Firefighters

Fire service sources said Sumitra was rescued by a team from waters (Representational)

A 49-year-old woman jumped off a bridge into the Kuakahi river and was swept by the river current for around 6 km before she was rescued by fire brigade personnel, the police said.

The woman, identified as Sumitra Kumari Das had jumped into the river from the bridge near Hanspal at the outskirt of the state capital on Monday

She was rescued after she was swept by the river current for around 6 km from the spot where she had attempted suicide, they said.

Sumitra a resident of Behera Sahi in Nuapalli area of Bhubaneswar was under severe depression and therefore attempted suicide, the police said. Her husband, an employee of Nalco, was missing since three years. A missing case has been registered at a police station in Koraput.

Fire service sources said Sumitra was rescued by a team from waters near the Tankapani road. The woman was immediately rushed to the Capital hospital where her condition is now stated to be stable.