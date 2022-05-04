Rain Brings Respite In Odisha's Bhubaneswar After Severe Heat Wave

Odisha Heat Wave: Rainfall in and around Bhubaneshwar is likely to continue Wednesday morning.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, saw rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday eve. The rain showers brought relief to the citizens of the city, breaking the spell of an unforgiving heat wave.

Rainfall in and around Bhubaneshwar is likely to continue Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next few hours.

An official from the agency advised people to stay in safer places to avoid lightning strikes.

"Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms likely occur in some parts of districts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the next few hours. People are advised to move to safer places to protect themselves from a lightning strike," said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar.

IMD has predicted that a "partly cloudy sky" is likely to become "generally cloudy" towards the afternoon on Wednesday.

