Odisha Teacher Allegedly Sexually Harassed Many Schoolgirls, Case Filed

The entire incident was captured by CCTV installed inside the school premises (Representational)

Police on Saturday registered a case against the teacher of a reputed English medium school on charges of sexually harassing some girl students, police said.

The Mathematics teacher of the school in the state capital has been accused of sexually harassing girl students of Class VI and VII for the last few months.

The police have registered a case against the teacher, said Chandrasekhar police Inspector-In-Charge Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Mr Mishra said that the accused teacher has been absconding.

The police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by the school authorities after it was revealed that the allegation against the teacher was true.

The entire incident was captured by CCTV installed inside the school premises, an official said.

As per the complaint, the teacher used to sexually harass girl students for the last few months. Earlier, the school authorities were informed about the teacher's activities by a girl student who hailed from Kharagpur and stayed in the hostel.

The girl narrated her ordeal before the school authorities following which the principal checked the CCTV footage. Later, some other girls also came up with similar allegations.

The girl students said the teacher harassed them in classrooms, libraries and while checking their homework.

"On the basis of CCTV footage, we have lodged a complaint and urge the police to initiate proper probe and take stringent action against him, said the school principal.