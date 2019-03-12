Minor Girl Raped By 70-Year-Old Neighbour In Odisha

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family on Sunday. (Representational)

A 7-year-old girl was raped by a 70-year-old neighbour in Odisha's Gajapati district, police said on Monday.

The incident, which occurred at New Camp Street II, came to light after the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday night.

Police said the accused, identified as Barik Pradhan, had been sexually assaulting the minor after luring her with chocolates for two to three days.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family only on Sunday. The accused has been detained, said police officer Thakur Prasad Patra.