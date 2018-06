The passenger, a resident of Delhi, had arrived from a Bangkok flight (Representational)

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs today seized gold worth Rs 9 lakh from a passenger at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here today, officials said.The Customs officials during search seized a cylindrical gold bar from the passenger which was wrapped with adhesive tapes from his rectum, they said.The passenger, a resident of Delhi had arrived from a Bangkok flight this morning.The smuggled gold bar was valued at Rs 9,29,250, the officials said. About seven kilogram of gold have been seized by the Customs officials at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in the past two months, they added.