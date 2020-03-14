East Coast Railways Removes Blankets From Trains Amid Coronavirus Scare

84 cases have been reported so far in India (Representational)

The East Coast Railway has directed its field units to remove blankets from air-conditioned (AC) coaches as coronavirus cases in India rises to 84.

"The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has withdrawn all blankets in AC coaches as an extra precaution in view of the pandemic coronavirus since yesterday. If any passenger demands, he will be provided with an additional bed sheet," said JP Mishra, Chief PRO, ECoR.

"Apart from that, all toilets in trains will be specially washed and disinfected at major stations," he added.

The Odisha government has declared COVID-19 a "disaster" under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to adequately empower public officials to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences have been canceled.

Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions and parties will be regulated by local authorities. Cinemas, swimming pools, and gyms will remain shut till March 31 in the state.