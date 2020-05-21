Bhubaneswar Sky Turns Pink And Purple After Cyclone Amphan Passes Over Odisha

Twitter was filled with photos of the pink and purple sky in Bhubaneswar after Cyclone Amphan passed

After the monstrous winds of Cyclone Amphan pummeled West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar had some respite. After the devastating cyclone passed over the city, the skies had a pink and purple makeover.

Twitter was filled with photos of the beautiful hue of the sky with motivational notes that humanity endures it all and comes out victorious.

The beautiful sky was surely a pleasant sight for many who had endured a scary few hours as Cyclone Amphan uprooted trees, broke windows, and left behind a trail of destruction as it moved to Bengal to hammer the state.

After passing cyclone then the next few minutes the sky is pink at Bhubaneswar.. pic.twitter.com/MT6HNhRXql — Abhijit Dhal (@DhalAbhijit2000) May 21, 2020

Sunset pink and the blue sky with fluffy clouds. Amazing! 😊



Bhubaneswar skyline this evening.

Pic Courtesy: my sister pic.twitter.com/LBIxt1Tq1h — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) May 21, 2020

Skies turn pink in #Bhubaneswar after Cyclone Amphan makes landfall pic.twitter.com/JDgUo3DAsz — Meet Khant (@meetkhant) May 21, 2020

Over five lakh people have been taken to shelters in West Bengal and over one lakh in Odisha, the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) chief said on Wednesday. 72 people have died in Bengal due to the calamity apart from the extensive damage to canopy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting an aerial survey of West Bengal and Odisha to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

Cyclone Amphan is only the second "super cyclone" to form over the Bay of Bengal since records began, and the first since 1999. Odisha was hit by a super cyclone that left nearly 10,000 dead in 1999.