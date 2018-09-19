Rs. 2 Cr Scam Uncovered In Madhya Pradesh's Women And Child Department

Police say there has been a scam of Rs 2.2 crore in eight centres of WCD. (Representational)

A scam of around Rs. 2 crore has been uncovered in Madhya Pradesh's Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, the police said today.

An FIR was registered after WCD joint director Swarnim Shukla on Tuesday filed a complaint against 14 officers and workers.

The joint director said the accused persons used fraudulent means in giving salaries to Anganwadi workers. They also fiddled with the department's policies.

Police superintendent, Shahjahanabad, Nagendra Patoria said that there has been a scam of Rs 2.2 crore in eight centres of the WCD, Bhopal.