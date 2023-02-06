On Camera, Auto Driver Kicked, Hit With Sticks In Madhya Pradesh

The auto driver was beaten in front of his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday.

An auto driver was brutally beaten up by a group of men, including officials of the railway police, in front of his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday. An investigation has been launched after the video of the assault was shared online. Police officials, however, claim that the man - who they claim was anti-social - was assaulted after he hit a railway police official who had intervened after he picked up a fight with a hotel employee.

The incident reportedly occurred after the auto driver had an argument with hotel staff over the pick-up of passengers from the railway station situated near the hotel. The argument soon led to physical assault during which the auto driver was punched and kicked as he tried to defend himself.

The hotel staff then called a group of officials of the railway police from the railway station, who also roughed up the auto driver, brutally thrashing him with batons as he lay on the ground. At one point, the railway officials even pushed the auto driver's wife as she sought forgiveness.

"The auto driver is a habitual offender; he has been creating a nuisance in the area. He has been picking up fight with people regularly. He has once been caught vandalising a hotel. Complaints against him has been filed in two police stations in the area. He even assaulted a policeman who tried to investigate the matter," said a police official.