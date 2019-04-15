Madhya Pradesh Police Induct Same Dog Breed Used In Op To Kill Bin Laden

Belgian Malinois dogs were part of the team that eliminated Osama bin Laden.

Belgian Malinois dogs which guard the White House and were part of the team that eliminated Osama bin Laden, have been inducted in Madhya Pradesh Police Dog Squad.

"12 German Shepherd, 12 Doberman, and 2 Belgian Malinois were brought from Hyderabad. They are very useful to the police. The smelling power and working capacity of Belgian Malinois is also better. They were first inducted in Madhya Pradesh police," AP Singh Baghel, an officer in 23rd Battalion Dog Squad, Bhopal, said.

"Police forces of other countries had them. In our country, BSF and other central forces had asked them. A nine-month training course is being planned for them. The training cost is around 1 lakh per dog in nine-month which includes their diet and other things. When they will formally start serving in police, their expense will be around Rs 8,000 per month," he told ANI.

Till now, Belgian Malinois were being used for wildlife protection and anti-poaching operations in Kanha and Pench tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh.

"Belgian Malinois dogs are an all-purpose dog and the army along with forces have inducted them in their team. Their learning power is better and they have been used as an assault dog. They are active, smelling power is good and can be trained easily," said Meghendra Singh, Head Constable (Dog Squad).

These dogs will be assigned to officials who will serve as their masters. The masters will directly be responsible for taking care of the dogs.

