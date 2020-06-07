Madhya Pradesh Block Medical Officer Charged For Accepting Bribe: Police

The doctor had demanded money for releasing the full salary of a nurse, police said (Representational)

A compounder of a government hospital in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of a senior block medical officer (BMO), a Lokayukta police official said.

Compounder Milan Yadav (38) and BMO Dr Shobhana Chouksey (52) have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Irmeen Shah.

"An auxiliary nurse midwife lodged a complaint that Shobhana Chouksey demanded money in return for releasing her full salary. As Shobhana Chouksey was in Hoshangabad, she asked Milan Yadav to collect the bribe money. We caught Yadav red-handed while he accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000," Irmeen Shah said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)