Uma Bharti's Personal Security Officer Shoots Himself, Dies

Uma Bharti's personal security officer shot himself with his service revolver

A personal security officer of Union Minister Uma Bharti has died after he shot himself with his service revolver on Wednesday night in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Police said the officer, Rammohan Dauneriya, had committed suicide.

The officer came home drunk yesterday night and had a fight with his wife said sources in the police. He allegedly started beating his wife, who dialed 100 and called the police. The police came and tried to calm him. When the situation went out of control they took him and his wife to the police station for mediation.

On the way to the police station, Rammohan Dauneriya took out his revolver and shot himself said police sources. He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a judicial probe has been ordered.

On August 21, a personal assistant of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had committed suicide at his residence in south Delhi. The officer, Kundan Singh,30, was staying with his family near Sarojini Nagar.

"Mr Singh's family informed police around 2 am that he had hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his room," said the local police officer Ritu Raj. After returning from office, Mr Singh had his dinner and went to sleep in his room. When his wife went to check later, she found him hanging," said the officer.