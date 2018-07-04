BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Shoots Himself At Girlfriend's Home, Critical

Atul Lokhande wanted to marry the girl but the couple was not getting the approval of her father.

A Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha or BJYM leader allegedly shot himself at his girlfriend's place on Tuesday. Atul Lokhande, 30, was said to be disturbed by the ongoing issues in his personal life. He has been hospitalized and is in a critical condition.

According to police, Atul was in a relationship with a girl and wanted to marry her. However, the girl's father wasn't giving his approval for the marriage. On Tuesday night, Atul was discussing the issue with the girl's father when he took out a revolver and shot himself.

The police revealed that before the incident, Atul had shared a post on Facebook disclosing his love-affair.

