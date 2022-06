The District Collector of Bhopal announced an immediate compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's family.

A three-storied building collapsed in Bhopal's Shahpura area late on Wednesday evening killing one and injuring another.

The victim was identified as Ram Narayan, a 65-year-old labourer, who was buried in the collapsed building while his son was rescued alive.

Bhopal District Collector Avinash Lavania announced an immediate compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's bereaved family.