2 Railway Engineers Accused Of Gangraping Woman In Bhopal Station

A departmental inquiry has been instituted by the Bhopal divisional railway manager. (Representational)

Two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway were placed under suspension for allegedly gang-raping a woman in a room in the railway station, an official said on Sunday.

Junior Engineer (Carriage Wagon) Rajesh Tiwari and Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Alok Malviya are accused of raping a 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after Rajesh Tiwari befriended her on Facebook and invited her to Bhopal with the promise of getting her a job, said Bhopal Superintendent of Police (Railway) Hitesh Choudhary.

"When the woman arrived on Saturday morning, main accused Rajesh Tiwari (in his 40s) put her up in a room at the railway station, after which he and Malviya, 54, gave her a drink laced with a sedative and then raped her. She filed a complaint after she regained consciousness," Hitesh Choudhary said.

A departmental inquiry has been instituted by the Bhopal divisional railway manager (DRM) against the two and they have been suspended, a WCR release informed.