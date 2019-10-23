11 Cops Injured In Stone Pelting In Bhopal

Senior police officer fractured his ribs and 10 other policemen sustained injuries. (Representational)

Eleven police personnel, including a senior police officer, were injured on Wednesday in stone pelting by a mob opposing construction of a shopping complex in Arera Colony area in Bhopal, police said.

The incident occurred around noon when around 500 people gathered at E-7 sector of the colony to protest construction of a shopping complex by Railway Housing Society, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu told PTI.

"Senior police officer Bhupinder Singh fractured his ribs and 10 other policemen sustained minor injuries when protesters hurled stones," he said.

The dispute over the construction of this shopping complex has been going on for the past couple of years, the ASP said.

As police personnel were trying to dispersed the people smashing shutters of shops at the site, some of the protesters attacked them with stones.

The injured police officer is undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the situation is under control now.

