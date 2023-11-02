Zika Virus Found In Mosquito Near Bengaluru, Fever Cases Being Analysed

Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito (Representational)

Zika virus has been detected near Bengaluru and all fever cases in the area are now being analysed. The virus was detected in a mosquito in Chikkaballapur after it was sent for examination in August. An alert has been issued in the 5-kilometre radius of Talkaebetta from where the sample belonged.

"As many as 100 samples were collected from across the state. Six were from Chikkaballapur and five of them tested negative. One was positive," said Dr S Mahesh, District Health Officer.

The samples of three patients, who had high fever, have been sent for pathological analysis. They are now doing well.

The mosquito found carrying the virus was among the several samples collected during a statewide drive. The results came on October 25.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

Last December, a five-year-old girl was diagnosed with Zika virus in Karnataka's Raichur district, prompting the government to take necessary measures and issue safety guidelines.

An elderly man was also found with the Zika virus in Maharashtra in December.