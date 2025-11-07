Wine Order Leaves Bitter Aftertaste As Bengaluru Man Loses Rs 17,994 In Scam

What was meant to be a simple attempt to order a bottle of wine for a home function turned into a bitter experience for a Bengaluru resident, who ended up losing Rs 17,994 to an online delivery scam.

The Bengaluru Central CEN (Cybercrime, Economic offences, Narcotics) Crime Police Station registered an FIR on November 1 in connection with the case.

According to the FIR, the 63-year-old complainant, an accountant by profession, was hosting a function at home when he searched on Google for a wine delivery service and came across a contact number. When he called, the person on the other end claimed to represent Tonic Wine Shop and assured him that the wine would be delivered through a parcel service.

The accused then sent the complainant a QR code and asked him to make a payment. The victim initially transferred Rs 2,999, but the fraudster falsely claimed that the payment had not been received. He then sent another QR code, prompting the complainant to make multiple transactions, which ultimately led to a total deduction of Rs 17,994 from his account.

Despite making the payments, the complainant never received the wine bottle. Realising he had been duped, he approached the police and filed a complaint.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The incident occurred on October 31 and an investigation is underway.