Watch: Bengaluru Woman Gets Rejected During House Hunt For Being 20

The house-hunting experience of a 20-year-old Naina has gone viral.

The house-hunting experience of a 20-year-old woman has gone viral on social media after she managed to find a flat in Bengaluru but was rejected by flatmates because of her age. In a video posted on X, Naina shared her disappointment over being turned down for a "really pretty house" in Bengaluru's Domlur area, despite trying her best to convince the flatmates.

She started the video by sharing her views on people in their late 20s.

"I have a lot of friends who are in their mid-20s and late 20s. I keep calling them boomer, old, millennials etc. I am basically an ageist but in a good way, not in a very derogatory way and it hit me yesterday that Karma is a b***h".

In the video, she shared how after weeks of house hunting she finally managed to find one apartment. "I was hunting for a flat and I found this really pretty house in Domlur. I was about to shift and everything was going well," she said.

Naina was communicating with the current tenants, but when she visited the flat in person, she was rejected. The reason: she was too young to live there.

She said that the tenants told her, "We are not comfortable with you living here because you are only 20".

Naina remained determined to prove herself as a worthy flatmate and created a PowerPoint presentation about her positive qualities.

The presentation shared by her in the video showed attributes like her being an early morning person, non-alcoholic, non-smoker as well as someone who maintains a clean living space.

"I am not intimidating. If you want your own space, that's fine too," she said.

Many on social media reacted to her PPT and house-hunting tactics.

"Aaj kal bacche college nahi jate kya? Seedha Kam pakad rahe hai and that too in Banglore? Anyway, help her out," one person wrote.

Another one added, "I'm 25 and I could learn so much from you. I'd never be able to put myself out there and ask for help like you did. Kudos. Hope you find your home soon."

Meanwhile, one user shared screenshots of her posts from November 2023 and wrote, "Every day on Twitter this girl is either looking for flats or looking for roommates. I think she is just a property dealer”.

Every day on Twitter this girl is either looking for flats or looking for roommates.



Responding to the tweet, Naina said she "finally found" one for herself.