No Hindi On Bengaluru Airport's Display Board? Official Responds

Amid a language war between the Centre and southern states, a user on social media claimed that Hindi was removed from the display boards at the Bengaluru Airport.

The video, posted on X last week, showed a digital screen at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) displaying flight number, destination, status and gate numbers in Kannada and English.

"Today, a surprise awaited at the T1 terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. All the digital boards displaying flight information, flight arrival and departure schedules and other information were only in English and Kannada," the user who shared the video wrote.

The user then shared multiple videos of the display boards at the airport showing flight information only in English and Kannada.

As his post went viral, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the KIA, said it had made no changes to its flight information display system, adding it was an established practice on digital screens to feature English and Kannada to effectively assist passengers.

"Additionally, the wayfinding signages throughout the terminals are displayed in English, Kannada and Hindi," a BIAL spokesperson said.

The post, however, brought back the years-old debate on whether or not places such as airports, bus stands and railway stations should have information in multiple languages to assist people from diverse backgrounds.

A user called it a "really good development" and claimed that Kannadigas were "resisting Hindi imposition".

Another user asked if "only those who know English and Kannada" visited Bengaluru.

"Not having Hindi at the metro station is understandable, but it has to be there at the airport and railway station," he said.

Some said airports and railway stations should help travellers and not punish them.

"As much as I resist Hindi imposition, removing Hindi from travel hubs like Airports and Railways stations is stupidity," read one of the comments.