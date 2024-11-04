Video: Man Sits On Firecracker In Bet For New Vehicle. Explosion Kills Him

A man died after he sat on a powerful firecracker in Bengaluru

A man paid with his life after he sat on a powerful firecracker during a betting challenge with friends on Diwali night in Bengaluru. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sabarish, 32, was under the influence when he agreed to take up the challenge from his friends. Local reports said all of them had drinks before they came out to burst firecrackers.

The bet was that whoever could sit on a cardboard box under which a powerful firecracker would be planted would get a new autorickshaw.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Sabarish sitting on a rectangular box, while his friends surrounded him. One of them lit the fuse, after which all of them scooted from there for safety.

Sabarish sat there alone, waiting for the firecracker to burst. It took a few seconds of waiting, and then, bam, the cracker went off. His friends came running to check on him amid a thick cloud of smoke. By then Sabarish had collapsed on the road.

Reports said the shockwave from the explosion damaged his internal organs. The police are looking into the matter.

"A case of culpable homicide has been registered and the six people involved in the incident have been arrested and produced before the court," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Bengaluru) Lokesh Jagalasar said.