Video: Bengaluru Bus Driver Loses Control, Rams Bikes, Cars, 2 Injured

The CCTV footage shows the man driving the Volvo bus with one hand on the steering wheel.

At least two people were severely injured when a bus driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed several bikes and cars in Bengaluru on Monday.

The incident, which was caught on the CCTV installed inside the bus, took place near Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru.

He then sees traffic ahead and tries to apply brakes. Seconds later, he crashes into at least four cars and five two-wheelers.

The bus finally stopped after about 10 seconds when a car — which was dragged for several metres — stood horizontally in front of it.

The video also shows the bus conductor rushing to the driver's seat, and gesturing to ask why he is not applying brakes.

The windshield of the bus was broken.

Further probe into the incident is underway, officials said.