A three storey building has collapsed in Bengaluru's Thyagaraja Nagar area.

A three-storey under construction building came crashing down in Bengaluru's Thyagaraja Nagar area today. Three people are feared to be stuck under the rubble. One person is feared dead but there is no official confirmation as yet. Dog squad and fire department have been deployed at the site and they are trying to find and rescue the victims.

Another building beside it has also collapsed. Sub-standard work is said to be the reason for the collapse.