Sports Unite Northeast Communities At 'Fields Of Hope' Event In Bengaluru

Players at the 'Fields of Hope' friendly football match held in Bengaluru

A civil society group of the Meitei community in Bengaluru organised a friendly football match today, with participants from multiple ethnic communities celebrating the theme of bridging divides and uniting people.

Titled 'Fields of Hope', the event marked the start of initiatives aimed at restoring peace and offering violence-affected children a brighter future, the Manipuri Meitei Association, Bangalore (MMAB) said in a statement on Sunday.

The event also commemorated the 133rd Manipur Patriots' Day in honour of those who died fighting the British colonial power in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

"MMAB strongly advocates for equality and peaceful coexistence, emphasising unity and brotherhood through sports," the civil society group said in the statement.

Art of Living founder and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who could not attend in person, shared a video message highlighting the MMAB's vital role in fostering connections and unity among communities, and promoting peace in Manipur and the northeast region, the MMAB said.

The event saw the participation of hundreds of people from the Naga community, Meiteis, and Tiprasa, among others.

"We should remember our ancestors and martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice. This is the most unifying event, especially in these trying times when many aspire to live in peace and equality. Many simply want to return to normal lives and live with dignity," the chief guest and Manipur Congress MP Dr Agomcha Bimol Akoijam said, referring to the ethnic tension in Manipur.

Manipur BJP MLA and Manipur Cricket Association chief RK Imo said sports transcends caste and religion, and helps promote peace and unity. "I hope this event will be the first of many, offering a ray of hope to everyone," he said.

Advocate Nachappa Codava, chairman of the Codava National Council and member of the Virat Hindustan Sangam also graced the event. Taekwondo grandmaster Wahegbam Rajshwor and India fencing former national coach Irom Deban kicked off the 'Fields of Hope' event.

Major Rajkumar Jhaljit Singh (retired), who spoke on behalf of the MMAB, said this humble initiative aims to unite communities through sports.

"The presence of teams from diverse backgrounds is a testament to the blessings and success of this effort. The 11 founding members are also actively involved in training 300 football students from violence-affected areas. With continued support, this initiative can become even more impactful," Major Singh said.