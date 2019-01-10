Security Guard Administers Glucose Drips To Patient, Video Goes Viral

District surgeon says he was out of town and the matter would be enquired into. (Representational)

A security guard at a district hospital in Bengaluru allegedly administered glucose drips to a patient and a video of it has gone viral on the social media.

The video shows the security guard handling the glucose bottle and administering it to the patient.

Local health department officials said the administration of the Chamarajanagara district hospital comes under the purview of the government medical college.

District surgeon Dr Raghuram said the matter would be enquired into and action will be taken.

Claiming that he was out of town on official duty, he said he was heading back to the hospital and would look into the issue, along with the Dean and the Director of the medical college.