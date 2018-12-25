Post Cabinet Reshuffle, Ex-Minister Indicates He Would Quit As Party MLA

Ramesh Jarkiholi said he will take a decision. (File Photo)

Miffed with the Congress leadership over being dropped from the ministry, Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday indicated his plans to quit as party MLA and said he would make his decision public in four days.

A purported conversation involving Ramesh Jarkiholi was aired by local TV channels on Sunday where he can be heard speaking about his plans to quit as a Congress MLA, which had fuelled speculation about him defecting to the BJP.

"Did you see TV yesterday, I'm committed to it. when,why- all those things I will discuss (with supporters) and decide.I won't speak much... whatever you heard about my phone conversation, I'm committed to it," Mr Jarkiholi told reporters.

The congress leader said he will take a decision. "Give me four days time.I will inform the people of the state about my decision. I have many things to discuss with you (media)," he said.

Mr Jarkiholi said he will not be meeting any party leaders.

Asked how many MLAs are with him, he questioned the media persons, saying "why should I tell you, I need not tell anything to you..don't ask me."

Ramesh Jarkiholi (Municipal Administration Minister), accused of hobnobbing with the BJP, along with R Shankar (Forest and Environment Minister), an Independent lawmaker who showed reluctance to be an associate member of the Congress, were dropped in the rejig of H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition cabinet Saturday that saw induction of eight new ministers.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has allegedly been cosy with BJP leaders and not attending cabinet and party meetings, has been replaced by his brother Satish. Ramesh Jarkiholi has been claiming support of a sizeable chunk of party MLAs and had come under the party scanner over reports that the BJP was trying to tap him to remove the Kumaraswamy government.

Meanwhile, speaking on the development, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said no one will leave the party.

Speaking to reporters at Kalburgi, he said Jarkiholi brothers have worked for the Congress party, adding, "according to my information; he will not quit the party."

"I'm confident that he will stay in the party and work towards strengthening it further," he added.

On the other hand, supporters of another senior disgruntled party MLA Ramalinga Reddy held a meeting in the city and expressed displeasure about their leader not being considered during cabinet expansion and even staged a protest.

Supporters said they have decided about petitioning party leadership to induct him into the cabinet at the earliest.

Mr Reddy had Sunday openly alleged that "injustice" was meted out to him.

Reacting to reports about Mr Reddy blaming him and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for his non-induction into the cabinet, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said "We are not responsible for it."

"..it is the decision of the party high command, they have only taken suggestions from us," he added.