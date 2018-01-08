Police Arrest 2, Including Owner, After Fire Kills Five At Bengaluru Bar

The blaze broke out in Kailash Bar and Restaurant on the ground floor of the Kumbara Sangha building at Kalasipalya around 2.30 am, when smoke was noticed and fire brigade alerted by some persons nearby, police said.
Police arrested owner V R Prakash and manager Somashekar after the incident and a case also has been filed against two others including the owner of the building where the outlet was located.
Three of the dead were in their early twenties. Following the fire, the mayor of the city has asked the civic body to do safety checks at all bars and restaurants in Bengaluru. Several bars have already been sealed and notices issued to some others for violation of rules.
Three expert team including have inspected the spot and the building and their reports as to the cause of the fire are awaited.